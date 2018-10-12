Xiaomi sells over 2.5 million smartphones in less than two and half days

Xiaomi‘s popularity in India continues to soar and that is evident in the ongoing Big Billion Days promo on Flipkart, Amazon’s Great India sales and mi.com’s Mi Super Sale. Records released by Xiaomi show that the company has sold over 2.5 million Xiaomi devices in less than two and a half days. The company achieved this milestone between 12 PM on 9th October and 7 PM on October 11.

This is the first time Xiaomi is recording such massive sales apparently in India within such a short period. Last year’s smartphone sales were just 1 million with the first two days of the festive sales. Apart from smartphones other Xiaomi devices such as LED TVs, the latest Mi Band 3, Mi Power Banks, Mi Earphones, Mi Routers and other Mi ecosystem and accessory products also created record sales in their categories. In addition, Xiaomi sold over 100,000 Mi LED TVs and over 400,000 Mi Ecosystem products and accessories, which also marks the highest number of Mi LED TVs Xiaomi has sold in the mentioned period.

Hot Deal: Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Phablet For Just $169.99 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]

Further, Xiaomi products also shattered several records on Amazon India. The budget Redmi 6A was the company’s best-selling product in all categories on Amazon India. Interestingly, all top ten bestselling smartphones on Amazon India were Xiaomi phones. In addition, the Mi LED TV was the number one bestseller in the TV category while the Mi Band 3 which made its debut recently in India emerged as the bestseller in the wearable category. In the power bank category, the Mi Power Bank was the number one bestseller and the Mi Air Purifier 2S came top in the air purifier category. Despite the avalanche of home security gadgets in the market, the Mi Home Security Camera was the best-selling device in that category.