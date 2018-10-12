Huawei Mate 20 Pro massive leak reveals full specifications and pricing

Well-known industry expert Roland Quandt has shared plenty of details of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro that is scheduled to go official in the coming week. The handset will be arriving with several exciting features such as high-resolution OLED display, under-display fingerprint scanner, powerful chipset and triple rear cameras.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications and Features

The Mate 20 Pro will be arriving with an OLED display of 6.39 inches. The notched will carry support for Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The display will be slightly rounded at the sides. As mentioned, the display of the Mate 20 Pro will be embedded with an in-screen fingerprint reader. The notch of the phone will be packed with an earpiece and 24-megapixel front-facing camera along with Vertical Surface Emitting Laser (VSEL) for 3D face unlock.

The back panel of the phone features Leica engineered triple cameras placed inside a square-shaped module. It will include f/1.8 aperture 40-megapixel primary sensor. The main sensor will be able to combine four pixels into one through a technology named FusionMind for capturing very impressive shots in dim-light conditions.

The main sensor will be assisted by 20-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture which will carry support for 5x optical zoom. The third sensor is an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens that replaces the monochrome sensor available on Huawei P20 Pro’s triple camera setup. The three camera sensors of the Mate 20 Pro can work together to take ultra-macro shots from a very close distance of 2.5cm. AI will play an important in optimizing photography experience on the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro.

The 7nm Kirin 980 will come equipped with dual NPU unit which can analyze image content with optimized settings. The Mate 20 duo will be able to shooter better night shots wherein software will analyze the images and stabilize them electronically. Depending on the countries where it releases, the Mate 20 Pro will include 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and it may arrive in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB UFS 2.1 storage choices. The Mate 20 Pro will be equipped with a memory card slot. However, it won’t support microSD card. The handset will carry support for the all new and smaller nanoSD cards of up to 256 GB. Buyers should be aware of the fact that the handset will support only Huawei provided nanoSD cards.

The Mate 20 Pro will include 4,200mAh battery. It will carry support for SuperCharge 2.0 40W fast charging. The rapid charging technology will allow the Mate 20 Pro to gain 70 percent of battery power by charging it for only 30 minutes. The fast charger will be included inside the box package of Mate 20 Pro. The handset will also include support for high-speed wireless charging. Moreover, the device will include support for reverse wireless charging which will allow users to charge Freebuds 2 wirelessly through the phone.

The Mate 20 Pro will be an IP68 certified chassis. It will also include support for LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 4.0, Gigabi WAN with dual-band support. The power packed Mate 20 Pro measures 8.6mm and weighs 189 grams. The smartphone will be loaded with EMUI 9.0 based Android 9.0 Pie OS.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Pricing

The base model of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro that features 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage will be priced at 899 pounds (~$1,190) in the U.K. The 128 GB edition of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that features 6 GB of RAM is priced at 849 pounds (~$1,125) in the country. The Mate 20 Pro will be coming in four color options such as color gradient Twilight, black, blue and green.

