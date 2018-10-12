Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone’s leaked video shows RGB lighting effects

Earlier this year, Xiaomi launched Black Shark gaming phone as an affordable alternative to the Razer Phone. After Razer announced its second-generation gaming smartphone — Razer Phone 2, Xiaomi is now working on its second-generation gaming phone, dubbed as Black Shark 2.

A couple of the weeks ago, the phone appeared on TENAA, revealing key specifications. Now, a video of the phone has leaked online, which reveals the phone’s design and shows off the cool lighting effects on the device.

The video shows that the phone will come with two light-up bars on each side of the frame, left and right, just below the power button and volume rocker. The leaked video shows breathing lighting effect on the bars, which synchronises with the Black Shark branding on the back.

It also shows that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup on the back and will be placed in the top-center position, same as the original Black Shark phone. Unlike its predecessor, the Black Shark 2 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The TENAA listing of the the upcoming Black Shark 2 reveals that the phone carries model number AWM-A0. It will feature a 5.99-inch 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution,DCI-P3 and colour gamut of up to 97 percent. It seems unlikely that the company will offer 120Hz refresh rate similar to what Razer offers on its new gaming phone.

The phone will be powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and liquid cooling technology. It will pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Further, the phone will drive power from a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

(Source)