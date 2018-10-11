Razer Phone 2 gaming phone is official with Snapdragon 845, Chroma lighting and wireless charging

In November 2017, Razer had introduced the Razer Phone as its first gaming smartphone. Today, it has announced the Razer Phone 2 as its successor. The Razer Phone 2 comes with improved design, upgraded specs and some unique features.

Design and Display

The Razer Phone 2 sports glass rear instead of the metal which gives it a premium look and it also enables wireless charging on the device. It has a boxy appeal with an aluminum frame running along its edges. The Razer Phone 2 is an IP67 certified dust and water-resistant device. It measures 158.5 x 79 x 8.5mm and weighs 220 grams. Razer has included stereo speakers on the smartphone. One of them is present on the top bezel whereas the other one is available on the bottom bezel of the phone.

Chroma RGB backlit enabled Razer logo present on the backside of the phone can be customized to display over 16.8 million color of lights. Also, it can also glow different colors for individual notifications. The Chroma logo supports effects such as static color, breathing and color spectrum cycling. The wireless charging dock available for the Razer Phone 2 also supports Chroma lighting. The handset does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. The fingerprint scanner is embedded under the power button of the smartphone.

Like the predecessor model, the Razer Phone 2 houses a 5.7-inch IGZO LCD display by Sharp that deliver a pixel density of 514ppi. The display supports 16:9 aspect ratio and produces Quad HD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and carries support for HDR and DCI-P3 color gamut. The Gorilla Glass 5 layer protects the display of Razer Phone 2. Compared to the original Razer Phone, the display of its successor produces 50 percent more brightness.

Chipset, RAM and Battery

The Snapdragon 845 chipset powers the Razer Phone 2. For controlling the internal temperature of the smartphone, the company has added graphite-based vapor chamber cooling system inside the device which appears like a heat pipe made out of server grade materials. The handset is packed with 4,000mAh battery like the original model. It is equipped with support for Quick Charge 4+ and 15W wireless charging. According to Razer, the Razer Phone 2 can offer nearly 10 hours of on-screen time when the display refresh rate is set at 120Hz. The Razer Phone 2 is loaded with near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Razer has promised to release Android 9 Pie update for it at the earliest. According to the company, it the Razer Phone 2 is the only smartphone that supports Netflix certified HDR video with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound. The SD845 SoC is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. It comes in two internal storage choices of 64 GB and 128 GB. For more storage, the phone offers a microSD card slot.

Camera and Other Features

The Razer Phone is fitted with a pair of 12-megapixel dual camera setup on its rear. It includes a wide-angle 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 with f/1.7 aperture as the main sensor which is coupled with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX351 telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. The main sensor supports Dual Pixel AF and optical image stabilization (OIS). The Razer Phone 2 can shoot 2160p quality videos at 60fps. For shooting selfies, the handset is equipped with a front-facing 8-megapixel fixed focus camera.

The Razer Phone 2 is equipped with Dolby Atmos support for its dual front-firing speakers and each of them is equipped with a dedicated amplifier. The connectivity features available on the Razer Phone 2 are single-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS and USB-C.

Pricing and Availability

The Razer Phone 2 has arrived with a price tag of $799 in the U.S for the Mirror Glass edition. There is another Satin Glass variant which comes with 128 GB of storage. It costs $899.

The Razer Phone 2 pre-orders will begin at 12:01 AM PT in the U.S on Oct. 11. The handset will be also brought to Asia-Pacific and European markets in the near future. The Razer Wireless Charger is priced at $99.