Black Shark Global Edition shows up on a webpage, coming to Europe first

We were expecting the Black Shark 2 edition of the gaming smartphone this fall, but Black Shark has some other plans. As per the webpage on the Official website, it is revealed that the Balck Shark Global Edition is set to launch in the overseas markets very soon. It is claimed that the Black Shark Global Edition will make debut in the European market very soon.

The global game market report by NewZoo claims that mobile phones have surpassed the PCs and Mainframes as the largest gaming platforms. It accounts for 30% more market share than the traditional PC machines and is valued for $35 billion. Among the share, Europe caters most of the sales in the mobile gaming market making it a suitable destination for the Black Shark Global edition launch.

This year in April, Black Shark launched its first gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with Adreno 630. It packs an advanced liquid cooling system to resist the heat that is generated while playing the games.

It is the highest scoring device at the AnTuTu benchmarks from the past four months and is termed as the “most powerful gaming mobile phone.”

Black Shark 2 details

Additionally, Black Shark 2 gaming phone has appeared on the TENAA with full spec details. It will carry a 5.99-inch display with 2160×1080 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. Its display supports DCI-P3 and color gamut of up to 97%. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU packing liquid cooling system. There is an additional Pixelwork independent image processing chip with 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There will be a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

We hope the Black Shark Global Edition to launch in Europe by the next few weeks.

