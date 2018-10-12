Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Phablet For Just $169.99 On GearBest [Coupon Inside]



Xiaomi mobile devices like smartphones and phablets usually garner huge popularity after hitting the store shelves, and the recently released Redmi Note 6 Pro is no exception. Equipped with a 6.26-inch display, the Xiaom–branded phablet became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite videos on a big-screen mobile device.

Regrettably, the big-screen phablet failed to sweep cost-conscious buyers off their feet since it didn’t come cheap, but that’s about to change. In a bid to make the Redmi Note 6 Pro available to those living on a tight budget, the Chinese electronics giant is now offering its latest phablet at a dropped price on GearBest.

As we divulge more details regarding the aforesaid discount, you’ll learn about saving a considerable amount of extra money during the check out process. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a dropped flash sale price of $179.99. This is a noteworthy 26% reduction in the phablet’s original selling price.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code GB$MPNT6PD to bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $169.99. In other words, you can save an extra $10 simply by applying the above-mentioned coupon before you proceed to checkout.



An absolute bargain at this price, the Redmi Note 6 Pro 4G phablet features a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. Moreover, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, 64-bit processor along with an Adreno 509 GPU, under the hood.

The phablet offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB. On the back, it houses a 12.0MP+5.0MP dual-camera setup, while there are 2.0MP+20.0MP cameras placed on the front for selfies.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. The phone boasts a slew of useful sensors including e-compass, fingerprint sensor, gravity sensor, and gyroscope.

In order to check out the full specification and avail the discount, just follow this link. Note that there were only 178 pieces remaining for this promo at the time of writing.

