Xiaomi to launch 65-inch, 58-inch, 43-inch Mi TVs, new 15.6-inch Mi Notebook in China soon

Popular Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some vital information on the upcoming Xiaomi products that will be soon coming to China. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to launch the Mi MIX 3 and Mi Note 4 smartphones in this month, but the reliable leakster has shared details on Xiaomi products other than smartphones that will be soon coming to China.

Xiaomi has been selling 43-inch and 55-inch Mi TV 4S in China. Very soon the Chinese firm will be launching a larger 65-inch Mi TV 4S in the home market. It is expected to support 4K UHD resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels along with HDR. It is expected to arrive in color choices like Gunmetal Gray and Champagne Gold. Besides 65-inch Mi TV 4S, the Chinese firm will be also debuting other TVs such as 58-inch Mi TV 4A, 43-inch Mi TV 4X and 40-inch Mi TV 4C.

A new 15.6-inch Mi Notebook is expected to land in China soon. As of this writing, there is no information on its specifications. At the end of August, Xiaomi had released a new 15.6-inch Mi Notebook powered with 8th generation Intel processor. Hence, it is not clear as to what to expect form the upcoming 15.6-inch Mi Notebook. Lastly, the company is also expected to release Home Walkie Talkie 1S. Again, there is no information available on the features of the upcoming walkie talkie device.

There is no confirmation on the exact launch date for the aforementioned devices. Probably, the above products are slated to go official this month. Xiaomi fans are eagerly waiting for the company to make an announcement on the highly anticipated Mi MIX 3. Rumors have it that it may go official by the end of this month.

