Xiaomi LEX to launch as Mi Note4 alongside Mi MIX 3 on October 15

A few days ago, a poster that revealed Xiaomi will launch the Mi MIX 3 on October 15 was seen on the web. Now, more posters have leaked and they also confirm the same date above for the launch of the Mi MIX 3 and that of a second phone too.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is the device we’ve been looking forward to ever since it was officially teased by Xiaomi’s own president back in August. However, a second device called the Xiaomi LEX also surfaced online a few days ago.

One of the posters reveals that the second phone launching on October 15 is the Mi Note4. This is the device originally known as the Xiaomi LEX. Apparently, LEX is the codename for the phone. The Mi Note4 is the successor to the Mi Note3 released in September 2017.

Not much is known about the Mi Note4 except for a screenshot that shows it has a dedicated AI assistant button. Nevertheless, it sure should be a worthy upgrade when compared to its predecessor. The poster also has a color gradient background. We believe this might be one of the colors it will be available in.

The second poster states that the Mi MIX 3 will launch in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province. Also, the poster’s background is a photo of an aurora. It may be hinting at one of its color variants. The Mi MIX 3 will have a slide mechanism, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and a bezel-less display. It will also have a dedicated button for its AI assistant.

