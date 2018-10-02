Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 launched in India for Rs. 799 ($11)

Xiaomi has silently launched its Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 in the Indian market, carrying a price tag of Rs. 799, which roughly converts to $11.

The newly launched Bluetooth speaker is quite portable, measuring just 50 x 32mm and weighs just 54 grams. It has a parametric speaker mesh cover which offers aesthetic look.

It comes with powerful neodymium drivers which Xiaomi claims can deliver superior clarity and better response. The speaker also comes with a built-in microphone, allowing users to take incoming calls.

On the front side, there’s a status indicator LED, a strap hole and a multi-functional button to power on/off the speaker, connect to a device, accept/reject phone calls, and control music playback.

The device connects over Bluetooth 4.2, which offers a range of 10 meters and has an audio frequency range of 200Hz to 18000Hz. The speaker has an impedance of 4 Ohm and supports the A2DP, AVRCP and SPP profiles for music streaming over Bluetooth.

The Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is powered by a 480mAh Lithium-ion battery, which is claimed by the Chinese company to provide 6 hours of continuous playback time if the volume is set at 80 percent.

Priced at Rs. 799, roughly $11, the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is now available for purchase in India through Xiaomi’s Online Store, Flipkart, and Amazon India.