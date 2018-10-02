Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Phablet For Only $229.99 On GearBest



Staying true to its reputation for manufacturing top-notch mobile devices, Xiaomi recently introduced a feature-laden phablet in its well-received Redmi series. Dubbed as the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the new phablet from the Chinese electronics giant has gone up for sale bearing a discounted price on GearBest.

Before we divulge details about the discount, let us take a gander at the high-end specs and awe-inspiring features that makes Redmi Note 6 Pro an irresistible phablet. Much to the delight of those who fancy using a big-screen mobile device, the Xiaomi-branded phablet sports a mammoth 6.26-inch screen, FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 for an unmatched viewing experience.

The display is well complemented with an appealing slim body that comfortably fits in your hand. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 6 Pro packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor along with an equally competent Adreno 509 GPU.



Moreover, it offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via an external memory TF card. The phone runs on MIUI 9-based Android OS and is backed by a robust 4000mAh battery.

While you’d normally end up spending a lot of money on a device offering comparable specifications, the Redmi Note 6 Pro phablet can be yours if you’re willing to shell out just $229.99. This is a noteworthy 15% reduction in the device’s original asking price.

With 368 pieces of the black and 477 pieces of the pink color versions left for the Flash Sale price, the promotion is slated to end in 7 days. You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promotion comes to an end.

