Honor View 10 receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in Europe

After Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Honor is rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie update to the Honor View 10 in Europe. Many new features and changes are present in the latest 9.0.0.108 build based on EMIUI 9.0 UI. Currently, it is rolling out in the European market for Huawei View 10 BKL-L09. A few weeks ago, Honor View 10 received an update with Turbo GPU which is slated to improve the gaming performance by 60%.

This time, Honor has received Android 9.0 based EMUI 9.0 update with many new changes in the User Interface of the device. Honor has made EMUI 9.0 compatible with the notch displays by adjsuting the design elements as accordingly. Other changes include new gesture-based navigation, Manual theme selection, New Quick Settings UI, Android 9.0 based volume slider, Adaptive brightness and much more.

The update is rolling out via OTA (Over-the-Air) for different variants of Honor View 10. It is an incremental update, and it will be available for a small number of users first, then after the successful acceptance of the update, the rollout will begin for the wider audience. Users can also flash the update manually by downloading the BKL-L09C432E4R1P8B108-log file for Honor View 10 BKL-L09.

If you reside in Europe and own Honor View 10, then don’t forget to check for the udapte manually by heading to the Settings >> About Phone >> System update to check for the latest updates. We suggest you charge up the device upto 70% to proceed without any error. Also, make sure to keep the backup of your personal data, as it might be erased upon updating the device.

How many of you have received the EMUI 9.0 update on Honor View 10?

