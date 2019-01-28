Honor 7X to get Android Pie, beta build released for China version

The Honor 7X launched in 2017 with Android Nougat out of the box. It later got an update that brought Android Oreo. Now Honor seems to be working on releasing EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie for it.

The Chinese variants of the phone recently received a beta build of EMUI 9 which means a stable update should arrive in the near future. The Chinese variants that have gotten the beta build have model numbers BND-AL00, BND-TL10, and BND-AL10. Below are the build numbers for each of them:

BND-AL00C00E42R2P2B43-log (9.0.1.43) BND-TL10C01E42R1P2B43-log (9.0.1.43) BND-AL10C01E42R1P2B43-log (9.0.1.43)

Huawei still hasn’t issued an official statement about Android Pie coming to the Honor 7X but we do not think they would go through the stress of releasing a beta build if there isn’t a plan to release a stable version.

READ MORE: Android Pie stable update rolls out to the Huawei Mate 9

EMUI 9 has some really nice features that should breathe new life into the Honor 7X. So if you own one, you should look forward to the update.

(Source)