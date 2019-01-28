Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 with Infinity-V display launched in India

As expected, Samsung has today launched its two new budget smartphones under the all-new Galaxy M series — Samsung Galaxy M10 and Samsung Galaxy M20.

Both the smartphones will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon.in and Samsung India e-Store. It will go on sale from 5th February and both the phones will be available in two color options — Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy M10 features a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by Exynos 7870 chipset, along with 2GB/3GB RAM.

It comes with 16GB/32GB of internal storage and comes with a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity up to 512GB. As for the camera configuration, the device features a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary, ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there’s a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. It has an ultra-wide mode to support landscapes, cityscapes, and group photos.

The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own Samsung Experience 9.5 UX. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It is powered by a 3,400mAh battery that supports three times faster-charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-V display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 chipset, paired with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU and 3GB/4GB RAM.

The 3GB RAM model packs 32GB of internal storage while the 4GB RAM model comes with 64GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which enables users to further expand the storage capacity up to 512GB. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back and the phone also supports Face Unlock feature.

For imaging, the Galaxy M20 comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.9 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide secondary sensor. On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, and FM Radio. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with Samsung Experience 9.5 UX on top and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.