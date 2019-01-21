Samsung intros Exynos 7904 mobile processor with high-end features for mid-range phones

Samsung has introduced the all new Exynos 7904 mobile processor. In its press release, the company claims that it has tailored the new chipset for the phones releasing in the Indian market. It is designed to offer high-end multimedia features on mid-range smartphones.

The Samsung Exynos 7904 features a fast performing octa-core processor for better internet browsing experience and swift app launching. The chipset consumes less power while it provides the power to multi-task to the users.

The Exynos 7904 is a 14nm chipset that includes two Cortex A73 cores working at 1.8 GHz and six Cortex A53 cores processing at 1.6 GHz. The Cat. 12 with 3-carrier aggregation support makes it possible to achieve 600Mbps download speeds on Exynos 7904 powered devices.

The image signal processor (ISP) present on the Exynos 7904 supports up to 32-megapixel single rear camera. It can bring support for up to three camera sensors on mid-range phones that can offer users may exciting photography features. For example, the third camera sensor of an Exynos 7905 powered phone can capture panoramic shots with wide-angles or it can shoot portrait images with impressive blurring behind the subject.

The Samsung Exynos 7904 supports playback of full HD videos at 120 fps and Ultra HD videos at 30 fps. Also, phones featuring can support a display of up to full HD+ resolution.

The announcement of the Exynos 7904 has come just around a week ahead of the launch of the new Galaxy M series of smartphones. Recent reports have revealed that the Galaxy M20 launching on Jan. 28 will be the first smartphone to be powered with it. The Galaxy M10 that is expected to go official alongside could be fueled by Exynos 7872 chipset that was announced in January last year.

The Galaxy M10 and M20 will be exclusively available for purchase through Amazon India. The Galaxy M10 will be available with a starting price of Rs. 8,990 (~$126) whereas the Galaxy M20 will be costing Rs. 12,990 (~$183) for the base model.