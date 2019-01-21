LG V40 ThinQ with five cameras, SD845 and Rs. 49,990 (~$700) goes official in India

The LG V40 ThinQ is the latest LG flagship phone to go official in India. The smartphone features a notched OLED display, a Snapdragon 845, three rear cameras and dual selfie shooters. The handset has arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 49,990 (~$700). It is the very same smartphone that had gone official in October 2018.

LG V40 ThinQ Specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ features a glass panel on its rear and a durable metallic frame. It comes with IP68 rated and MIL-STD-810G grade chassis. The notched FullVision screen of 6.4 inches produces Quad HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 845 chipset is the driving force of the smartphone. The SoC is supported by 6 GB of RAM. It has a native storage of 128 GB and it comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The back panel of the V40 ThinQ features a horizontal triple camera setup that includes 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.5 aperture, 3-axis OIS and dual pixel PDAF, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom OIS and PDAF and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens with f/1.9 aperture. Sitting at the front is 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup for capturing selfie shots.

The LG V40 ThinQ smartphone is preinstalled with LG UX 7.1 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It receives power from 3,300mAh battery which carries support for 18W fast charging and 10W wireless charging through USB-C. The other features of the smartphone include 32-bit Quad DAC, a dedicated button for accessing Google Assistant, 3.5mm audio jack, face unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

LG V40 ThinQ Price

The V40 ThinQ is exclusively available through Amazon India in the country. Price at Rs. 49,990 (~$700), the handset can be purchased in colors like Platinum Gray and Moroccan Blue. HDFC credit and debit card users can avail up to 10 percent instant discount. The South Korean company is offering one-time free screen replacement worth Rs. 16,750 (~$235) for the buyers of V40 ThinQ for free. Other offers include extra Rs. 5,000 (~$70) off on exchange, no cost EMI and Rs. 2,000 (~$28) cash back.