LG reveals Android 9 Pie update release schedule for G7 ThinQ, V40 and others

LG, the South Korea-based smartphone manufacturer, has been testing Android 9 Pie update for the LG G7 ThinQ smartphone since last month. The company had revealed that the final update will be released in 2019 but had not revealed the exact timeframe.

Now, the company has posted the Android 9 Pie update release schedule on its website, revealing that the LG G7 ThinQ will receive final Android Pie update in the first quarter of this year, i.e. by the end of March 2019.

Along with this, the company has also revealed that the Android Pie for the LG V40 and other LG V-series smartphone users will start rolling out in the second quarter of this year. Later, the company will release Android Pie for other smartphones, including G6, Q8, V20, among others.

Since the beta version of the update was available to the G7 ThinQ users in South Korea only, the final build will be first released in South Korea. However, soon after the update rolls out in the company’s home market, it won’t take much time for the global rollout.

The Android 9.0 Pie, which was available in beta phase since March last year, comes with a number of improvements, including new personalization features, battery-saving optimizations, and tools that help tracking time users spend on the phone.

It also addresses the latest trends in smartphone designs with revamped navigational controls. It introduces a new gesture-based navigation system. There are also a number of other gesture-based shortcuts. It is also said to be the most personalized version of Android yet.

To remind you of the phone’s specifications, the LG G7 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display with 3120 x 1440 pixels screen resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is HDR10 compliant with 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, there’s a dual 16MP+16MP camera at the back and an 8MP front-facing shooter. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

