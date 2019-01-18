Giveaway – Win a Self-Balancing Electric Scooter

Gizmochina along with BESTEK is conducting 1 unit Self-Balancing Electric Scooter as giveaway gift to a lucky reader. You just have to follow the giveaway page on bestekmall to win this amazing gift.

If you want win free Electric Scooter, you need to fill out the form first, and then follow the steps. One prize is limited to one person, 20 winners in total. 10 winners will get electric scooters, the left 10 will get $10 amazon gift cards each.

The Self-Balancing Electric Scooter has a beautiful and fashionable appearance, and it is very convenient for you to use in daily life. It is popular that a lot of university students use it on the campus. Equipped with premium-quality original Samsung battery that the capacity is up to 44000mAh, the Self-Balancing Electric Scooter is durable for you to use. With the fast charging, it just needs 2.5 hours of charge to be fully charged. People whose weight is between 20kg to 120kg can use the electric scooter. Self-balancing electric scooter, also known by hoverboard, has different functions which can go forward and backward, steer up barriers and stop immediately controlled by dynamic equilibrium.

You can click here to get more information about the giveaway and the Self-Balancing Electric Scooter.

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Registrate on BESTEKMALL. Share this giveaway contest on Facebook, Twitter and Reddit;