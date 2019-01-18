Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play, G7 Power press renders and prices leaked

Motorola is expected to announce the Moto G7 series in the next month through an unveil event in Brazil. Recent reports have revealed that the Moto G7 series will include four smartphones such as Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play. MySmartPrice has shared fresh renders of these phones. The publication has also revealed the European pricing of the Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power smartphones.

Moto G7 Play and G7 Power Renders and Price

The Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power are rumored to be respectively at 149 euros (~$169) and 209 euros (~$238) in Europe. The Moto G7 is expected to arrive in colors like Gold and Blue whereas the Moto G7 Power may come in Black and Lilac options.

As far as their designs are concerned, both handsets will be equipped with wider notched enabled screens and a thick bottom bezel which includes Motorola brand name. The Moto G7 Play has a single camera on its rear and so does the Moto G7 Power model. They are also equipped with rear-mounted fingerprint readers. The G7 Play could be fueled by Snapdragon 632 whereas the G7 Power may come with Snapdragon 625 and a behemoth battery of 5,000mAh capacity with rapid charging support.

Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus Renders and Price

The pricing of the G7 and G7 Plus are still under the wraps. However, it can be speculated that the G7 may cost around 249 euros (~$283) and the G7 Plus may be priced at 299 euros (~$340). In Europe, the G7 may come in Black and White color variants and the G7 Plus could be available in Red and Blue colors.

Both the G7 and G7 Plus phones will be sporting trendy waterdrop notched display designs to offer higher screen-to-body ratio. The chin of both the models are quite thick and they feature the brand name of the company. The rear view of the G7 and G7 Plus reveals that they are equipped with dual rear cameras and a fingerprint reader. Both smartphones are rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset.

