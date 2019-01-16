Motorola RAZR to be revived as a $1500 foldable phone

The Motorola RAZR was really popular back in its days. Its aluminum shell and flip-design stood out from the plethora of phones being sold then. Now Motorola (technically Lenovo) is bringing back the RaAZR but in a different way.

New reports say Lenovo will bring back the Motorola RAZR as a foldable phone with a flexible display. A foldable phone still has a sort of clamshell design, right?

The news of the foldable Motorola RAZR was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and they say it will be pretty expensive as it will be priced at $1500! WSJ also says Lenovo is partnering with Verizon to offer the device exclusively in the US. It also plans to manufacture over 200,000 units of the phone.

Not only is the upcoming Motorola RAZR going to be expensive, but it will likely also be available as early as next month in the United States.

Samsung’s foldable phone which is currently referred to as the Galaxy F is scheduled to launch on February 20, so it is no coincidence that Lenovo is also targetting a February release date for its own foldable phone. However, there is a probability the release date of the Motorola RAZR changes as it hasn’t yet been finalized.

While news of the return of the Motorola RAZR is exciting, the $1500 price tag will put it out if the reach of many.

