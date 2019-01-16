Realme 2 Pro now allows Bootloader unlocking

Bootloader unlocking is a popular phrase among the mobile community. A phone with an unlocked bootloader can be rooted and gets support for custom ROMs and kernels. If you own a Realme 2 Pro, you will be excited to know there is now a way for you to unlock the bootloader of your phone.

Realme has released a tutorial on how owners of the Realme 2 Pro can unlock their bootloader though they have named it “In-depth Test”.

Unlocking the bootloader includes several steps, one of which is submitting an application that may take up to seven days to be reviewed. Once approved, an OTA will be sent to your phone. After installing the OTA you can then proceed with the rest of the steps.

Unlocking the bootloader will result in a complete data wipe, so ensure you back up your data before beginning. There may also be issues with certain features of your phone after you are done and you will also not be able to receive new versions of OPPO’s ColorOS when available.

If you are interested in unlocking your bootloader, head to the official forum page and follow the instructions.

(Source, Via)