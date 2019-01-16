Xiaomi’s 48MP Redmi Note 7 has a significant camera bulge, no thanks to the 48MP sensor

The newly launched Redmi Note 7 continues to dominate the headlines in the tech space. The reason is not far from the solid build comprising a rock solid Gorilla Glass 5 and a powerful 48MP sensor, coupled with the amazing 999 yuan price tag. The first flash sale was over in just a little over 8 minutes, underscoring the popularity of the product. In terms of the design, it turns out Xiaomi had to sacrifice a small camera protrusion for the big 48MP dual camera setup at the rear. A fan who recently picked up the device complained about the significantly high camera bump at the back. This elicited a response from Lei Jun who acknowledged the camera bump but stated that the height should be acceptable, mainly for the quality of the 48MP camera.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 48MP sensor as the main camera which is a Samsung ISOCELL GM1 Ultra Clear sensor with a 1/2 inch size. The sensor is in the same category as the Sony IMX586 sensor used on the Nova 4. The sensor adopts Quad Bayer pixel arrangement which can combine four 0.8μm pixels into one by four-in-one pixel technology (Pixel binning). A large pixel of 1.6 μm (the output photo becomes 12MP) increases the amount of light entering the camera. This arrangement means the camera can capture better images at night. Xiaomi recently hinted that the Note 7 will get the Mi Mix 3’s night scene mode update soon and that means even better camera output.

The only snag about the camera protrusion may be the risk of getting damaged if the phone falls which is rare but possible. Since it is protruded, it may likely hit the floor first and take some impact that might shatter the screen. We’re not sure the glass covering camera lenses is Gorilla Glass 5 but it just might be. Unfortunately, Zack Jerry may likely not be getting his hands on this model for a durability test since it isn’t a flagship.

