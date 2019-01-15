Redmi Note 7 sold out in 8 minutes and 36 seconds in its first sale in China

Redmi, a newly formed independent brand of Xioami, launched its budget smartphone — Redmi Note 7 last week. The phone went on sale in China today for the first time and was sold out within 8 minutes and 36 seconds.

The next sale of the Redmi Note 7 will now take place on 18th January at 10:00 AM. As for the pricing, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage costs 999 Yuan (approx. $147), 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs 1,199 Yuan (approx. $177) while the top-end model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at 1,399 Yuan (approx. $206).

Xiaomi had stopped taking pre-orders just after two days of going live and were opened yesterday for just 20 minutes. Explaining the move stop taking pre-orders, Xiaomi CEO said that it exceeded the company’s expectations and to ensure that those who pre-orders get the unit, they have to take such move.

As said, this is the first product launched by Redmi as an independent brand. Unlike its predecessors, the Redmi Note 7 comes with a premium glass body and a massive screen-to-body ratio thanks to the waterdrop notch display.

The phone features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display carries support for 450-nits brightness, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, sun legibility, and eye protection mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core chipset with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB internal storage. It also comes with a dedicated microSD card slot allowing users to expand the storage capacity.

Redmi has focused on offering a premium photography experience with this budget smartphone. The device comes with an f/1.8 aperture 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with artificial intelligence technology.

On the front side, there’s a 13-megapixel camera housed in the display notch. It is also equipped with features like AI Smart Beauty and AI face unlock. The Redmi Note 7 is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack and features an infrared blaster which makes it possible to use it as a remote control. A fingerprint scanner resides of the backside of the smartphone.

As for the software, the smartphone is running Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging technology. With an 18W fast charger, the phone can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 43 minutes.