Redmi Note 7 first pre-sale stopped in just 20 minutes, Redmi CEO responds why

On Jan. 10, Redmi had introduced the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. At launch, it had confirmed that the pre-sale of the phone would begin after the launch event on the very same day whereas its spot sale would begin on Jan. 15. Customers who wanted to pre-order the Redmi Note 7 had to pay a deposit to reserve it. Without any prior intimation, Redmi had suspended the pre-orders of the smartphone after making it available for 2 days. The pre-orders of the smartphone were reopened yesterday, but it only lasted for 20 minutes. To calm down customers who couldn’t pre-book Redmi Note 7, Lu Welbing Redmi CEO responded why the company had to stop its pre-orders quickly.

Weibing said that despite preparing hundreds and thousands of Redmi Note 7, its pre-sale exceeded expectations. He urged Redmi fans to trying purchase the Note 7 through Jan. 15’s spot sale at 10 AM. He added that in ordered to ensure that users coming for the spot sale is provided with sufficient stock, he increased the efforts to boost the output and ensure supply.

On Jan. 13, Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng Thomas had said on Weibo that the company stocked one million units of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone. He had also claimed that even if customers are unable to buy it through the first sale, they would be able to avail it through the next few sales. The Note 7 comes in three models such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. These models are respectively priced at 999 Yuan (~$147), 1,199 Yuan (~$177) and 1,399 Yuan (~$207).

The glass-bodied Redmi Note 7 features a 6.3-inch LCD waterdrop notch display which carries support for full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 660 chipset powers the smartphone. For photography, the Note 7 is equipped with a dual camera setup that includes a Samsung GM1 48-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It features a selfie snapper of 13-megapixel. The smartphone is packed with 4,000mAh battery which carries support for Quick Charge 4.0 through USB-C. The Note 7 comes preinstalled with MIUI 10 based Android 9 Pie OS.

