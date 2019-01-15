Xiaomi says the Redmi Note 7 stock will hit 1 million units this January

The Redmi Note 7 which was launched last week will go on its first sale today and we expect the sales to be a hot one considering the affordable price tag the premium mid-range model features. As a result of this, some netizens have expressed concerns if Xiaomi has enough units in stock. Sure, t is very frustrating to keep waiting for weeks unending for a new smartphone that just hit the market. We want to be able to grab it in the retail store by the corner or online ASAP. Xiaomi’s product director Wang Teng Thomas, who seems to be beaming with enthusiasm on his new role, has come out with some assuring words.

The product director, while responding to a concerned fan, stated that the company has in stock up to one million units of the Redmi Note that will be sold this January. In that case, a good number of fans will get the opportunity to grab the device when it goes on sale later in the day.

Xiaomi phones are particularly plagued with a shortage of units when they were first launched. That, coupled with an online-only sales model in 2016, may have contributed to the company slump back then. The Chinese tech giant has since adjusted, incorporating offline sales with sales in the over 200 Mi stores and authorised retailers in China. The company as also ensured it is fully stocked for the product’s first sales. The Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE were very much in supply when their first sale took place. Thankfully, the Redmi Note 7 will likely not be plagued by parts shortage as the new Samsung GM1 48MP sensor is said to have been mass produced even before Sony’s IMX586.

