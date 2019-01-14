The $219 Galaxy Tab S4 look-alike Alldocube X unboxing and first impression (videos)

The Alldocube X tablet has been announced and before the tablet became official, Alldocube has been sharing teasers of the device. The Alldocube X is indeed looking to be one that isn’t going to disappoint. To prove that, the company has released a couple of videos showcasing the hands on and first imression look at the Galaxy Tab S4 look-alike.

Alldocube had shown us several reasons why the Alldocube X tablet is a perfect and cheaper alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4. We are beginning to see reasons with that claim, going by the design which the tablet adopts. The tablet borrows the main feature of the Samsung tablet which is a 2.5K SuperAMOLED display bringing an immersive, theatre-like experience in terms of image quality. By doing so, the company ALLDOCUBE has marked themselves as the only company from China to bring out an Android AMOLED tablet.

Apart from the 2.5K AMOLED display, Alldocube X also rank among the best affordable media tablet on the market with other entertainment features like AKM HiFi sound chip to make all you hear is music to the ears. There is also a 4K video playback and HDR support to embrace the absolutely stunning feast to the eyes. Most importantly, it is fired by a mammoth 8000mAh battery to make sure that there is all-day long juice to power your entertainment.

In terms of design, the tablet features an ultra-slim design with 6.9mm industry-leading thinness. It weighs just 500g despite the big battery and this makes it feel comfortable when held. The tablet And it’s all-metal, the look is premium and classic. Having the fingerprint sensor placed on the right side gives you exclusive access to it and protects your data’s safety. It is powered by a MediaTek MT8176 CPU while an IMG Power VR GX6250 powers the graphics. The sleek tablet packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of ROM in the offer and supports up to 128GB of MicroSD expansion. In terms of connectivity, it comes with a USB-C port to charge and equally has OTG support. The tablet also supports WiFi and PE+2.0 quick charge. The tablet runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS but Alldocube has promsed to continue to improve its performance through software enhancements.

