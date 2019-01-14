Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 8 Lite vs Mi A2: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi is one of the most considered smartphone manufacturers when it comes to midrange devices sold for less than $300. The new Redmi Note 7 is the first Xiaomi’s midrange smartphone of 2019 and it is the first device after Redmi became independent from Xiaomi. A lot of people are already considering it the perfect midrange phone and waiting for it to hit the shelves. But before giving it a chance, we think it is worth comparing it with other Xiaomi midrange phones which offer similar specifications: Mi 8 Lite and Mi A2, in order to establish which one is the best. Here you will find all the differences between three of the most interesting midrange phones in terms of quality-price ratio.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite Xiaomi Mi A2 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams 156.4 x 75.8 x 7.5 mm, 169 grams 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 mm, 166 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.26 inches, 1080 x 2280p (Full HD+), 19:9 ratio, 403 ppi, IPS LCD 5.99 inches, 1080 x 2160 pixels, 403 ppi, 18:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, MIUI Android 8.1 Oreo, Android One CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS CAMERA Dual 48 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9

24 MP front camera Dual 12 + 20 MP f/1.8

20 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 3350 mAh

Fast Charging Quick Charge 3.0 3000 mAh, Fast Charging Quick Charge 3.0 ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

There are huge differences in the aesthetics of these smartphones for both looks and materials. Xiaomi Mi A2 is less attractive because it comes with a classic full metal unibody design and thick bezels both above and below the display. Its design is definitely not exceptional, while both its rivals come with a premium design that includes a glass back and an aluminum frame. I would pick the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 for one simple reason: besides having a smaller waterdrop notch (but slightly thicker bezels) it comes with a better build quality. According to the company, the phone is water resistant and dust resistant even though it does not come with an IP certification, and the first teardown has already proved it. Further, it has Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display and its glasses will be very resistant.

Display

No matter which display you choose, you will get more or less the same quality. All are midrange-class IPS panels with Full HD+ resolutions and their sizes are similar. The only important differences are the notch and the aspect ratio. Xiaomi Mi A2 has an 18:9 display without a notch, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has a 19:9 display with a medium-sized notch and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has an even taller 19.5:9 screen with a small waterdrop notch but slightly thicker bezels than Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite. I would personally go for the Xiaomi Mi A2 because I think its display offers a slightly better image reproduction.

Specs & Software

Just like the displays, even the hardware departments are very similar. Each of these phones is powered by the midrange Snapdragon 660 chipset by Qualcomm which is able to offer more than sufficient performance in every scenario, including gaming. However, while Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Xiaomi Mi A2 come with MIUI 10 out of the box (only the former is based on Android Pie), Xiaomi Mi A2 has the stock Android One which should provide a smoother user experience thanks to the absence of customizations. But Xiaomi Mi A2 is the only one that does not feature a micro SD slot to expand the internal storage. Also note that Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 does not have a variant with 128 GB of internal storage unlike Mi A2 and Mi 8 Lite.

Camera

When it comes to the camera there is no challenge: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is the most impressive. It comes with the new 48 MP sensor by Samsung paired with a 5 MP depth sensor, and it can provide a stunning level of detail thanks to the incredibly high resolution. It is able to capture impressive photos even in low light conditions. The second place goes to Xiaomi Mi A2 which also offers a better front camera for selfies, equipped with a front-facing LED flash that is always useful to click photos in the dark. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has a less convincing rear camera setup but it is still sufficient for a midrange phone.

Battery

Due to its way bigger capacity (4000 mAh), Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 takes the title of best battery phone of the trio. It can easily last two days on a single charge if you do not stress it too much. Further, it features a faster-charging technology: Quick Charge 4.0, that is the latest standard by Qualcomm. The second place goes to Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite with its 3350 mAh battery supporting Quick Charge 3.0. Xiaomi Mi A2 is not so strong at battery life and it is just a sufficient device, but at least it is well-optimized.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 debuted in the Chinese market with a price tag of about $147/€128, while Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite are already available in the global market. The former can be found at about $230/€200 thanks to online street prices, while the latter costs about $263/€230. Despite its lower price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 wins the comparison because of its bigger battery, better build quality, and amazing camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Mi 8 Lite vs Mi A2: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

PROs

Great design

Good front camera

Global availability

CONS

Costlier

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

PROs

Great build quality

Good design

Bigger battery

Android Pie

CONS

Limited availability (for now)

Xiaomi Mi A2

PROs

Android One

Good price

Nice cameras

Sleek and lightweight design

CONS