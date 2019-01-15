LG V40 ThinQ to soon launch in India as an Amazon-exclusive smartphone

LG V40 ThinQ, the company’s flagship smartphone which was launched in October, is now all set to make its way to the Indian market. According to the reports, LG is all set to soon launch the LG V40 ThinQ in India and will be sold exclusively through Amazon.

Along with being sold online exclusively through Amazon.in, the phone will also be available for purchase through offline channels via leading retailers across the nation. At this time, there’s no pricing information or launch/availability dates known.

However, we are expecting the South Korean company to launch the LG V40 ThinQ in the Indian market before the end of this month for a price of around Rs. 45,000 which roughly converts to $634. The phone comes in four colors — Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Carmine Red, and Moroccan Blue but it’s not yet known which colors will make it to India.

Coming to the phone’s specifications, it features a 6.4-inch P-OLED display with 3120 x 1440 pixels QHD+ screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor with Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone comes with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. However, in India, the phone is expected to come with 128GB of internal storage model. It also supports microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

As for the camera, the phone has got triple-camera setup — 12-megapixel f/1.5 standard sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle f/1.9 (107-degrees) sensor, and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.2 sensor. The triple shooters will allow it to capture images with a much broader perspective. It carries built-in AI features such as AI beautify, AI stabilisation with Multi-frame HDR technique.

On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel f/1.9 and 5-megapixel wide angle f/2.2 cameras. All cameras on the front and the rear side supports portrait mode. The phone also comes with Boombox Speaker technology to boost low-frequency output.

The LG V40 ThinQ is running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface. The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.

