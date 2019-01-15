Nokia 6.2 with punch-hole display and dual rear cameras to reportedly debut within a month

HMD Global, the company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, is reportedly gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone — Nokia 6.2. According to the report, the Nokia 6.2 launch will take place in less than a month.

The report comes through Twitter handle @LeaksNokia, which also claims that the device will be first launched in the Chinese market and then make its way to other regions. The launch could happen in January-end or early February.

The Nokia 6.2 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display and interestingly it is said to come with a punch hole design or Infinity O-like display. Under the hood, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset.

The smartphone will be offered in two variants — 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. Both the models are expected to feature 64GB of internal storage and will have a microSD card for further expanding the phone’s storage capacity.

In the camera department, the phone is expected to feature a dual camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and the secondary sensor is also likely to be a 16-megapixel. The company is said to have decided to use the Leica lens. Currently, there’s no information available for the front-facing camera.

Just like other Nokia-branded smartphones, this one too will be a part of Google’s Android One program and will run the stock version of the Android operating system. While the Android version is not yet known, the phone is likely to run Android Pie.

If this turns out to be true, then the Nokia 6.2 will be the first smartphone to launch in this year. However, we’d advise taking this with a pinch of salt as apart from the tweet from a not-much-known Twitter handle, there’s no information available regarding this.

