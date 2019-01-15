Buy Colorful Battle Flag C.X370 X5 V14 Gaming Motherboard For Only $143.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

If you are an avid gamer looking for a new motherboard for gaming, you have come to the right place. The Battle flag C.X370 X5 V14 is a power-packed gaming motherboard that comes loaded with top-end specifications.

More importantly, it will not set you back a pretty penny, unlike other top-branded gaming motherboards available in the market today. While it usually carries a $199.99 price tag on online as well as offline stores, the Colorful Battle Flag C.X370 X5 V14 is now up for grabs bearing a lowered price tag of just $159.99 on GeekBuying.

If this 20 percent reduction in the motherboard’s original asking price doesn’t stir your interest, you can apply coupon code GIZ_PTSVRDVX and save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $16 off by reducing the motherboard’s retail price to only $143.99 before you place your order.

This Colorful-branded gaming motherboard packs an AMD X370 processor that supports Socket AM4. In terms of memory, it features 4 DIMM slots, and it supports dual-channel DDR4 2666（OC）/2600（OC）/2400（OC）/2133MHz memory.

As far as the graphics department is concerned, the motherboard houses one PCI Express 3.0×16 slot and supports PCIE3.0, and AMD CrossFireX (three cards). Aside from that, the motherboard has multiple boards including one PS2 port, two USB3.0 ports, two USB3.1 ports, one RJ45 LAN, six audio ports with 8-channel support and one DVI port just to name a few.

On the hardware front, the Battle flag C.X370 X5 V14 gaming motherboard comes with CPU Fan speed Controlled, SYSTEM Fan speed Monitoring, CPU Temperature Monitoring, System Temperature Monitoring as well as Voltage monitoring. There are an onboard dual 1000M LAN and ALC1150 8-ch for audio.

You can head straight to this link if you are interested in checking out the rest of the specifications and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end. It is also worth noting that the above-mentioned coupon is likely to expire soon.