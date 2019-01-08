LG G9 packing a SD 821 SoC, QHD+ screen, 4GB RAM, IP68 waterproof body launched in Korea

Three months after the device first popped up in leaks, LG has officially unveiled the LG Q9. The Q9 is basically a rebranded G7 Fit but it enters the market under the Q series.

Specs wise, the G7 and Q9 are very much identical but the colour options have been enhanced to be more appealing especially to the young folks. The phone is aimed at students and isn’t billed to go on sale until July 11 (that’s not a mistake). Since the new school term commences in August, the timing may just be perfect. The price tag is also pretty decent considering the features. The Q9 will cost KRW 500,000 in South Korea which around $445.

The LG Q9 sports a 6.1-inch FullVision display that is pretty sharp due to the QHD+ resolution of 3120x1440pixels it packs. The screen is HDR10-enabled to boot. The device also utilises the 19.5:9 aspect ratio which means it fits the palm comfortably. The device comes with a dimension of 153.2×71.9×7.9mm while it weighs 159g. On the camera end, the LG Q9 packs an 8MP wide-angle sensor at the front for selfies while at the rear is a 16MP shooter. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and there is 64GB of storage onboard. The Q9 gets its interface from the Android 8.1 Oreo OS and packs a 3000mAh battery under its hood.

Further, the Q9 comes with LG’s trademark Quad DAC for high-quality wired audio as well as a powerful Boombox speaker if you want to play the music loudly. The phone also comes with IP68 waterproof build as well as the MIL-STD-810G build standard which makes it drop-resistant. There is also a microSD slot, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C with Quick Charge support, a rear fingerprint reader, a dedicated Google Assistant key, LG Pay support and a 3.5mm audio receiver.

Pricing and Availability

The LG Q9 comes in three cool and attractive colours namely, Carmine Red, New Aurora Black and New Moroccan Blue. The device will become available on the three big Korean carriers on July 11 ahead of the start of a new school year in late August.

