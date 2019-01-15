Buy The Xiaomi Redmi 6 And Redmi Note 6 Pro Smartphones At Lowered Prices On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

Looks like Xiaomi fans that have been waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the long-awaited Redmi 6 and the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphones at unbeatable prices are in for a treat.

The global versions of both the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphones have gone up for sale bearing considerably lowered price tags on Banggood. Moreover, we will show how you can save more money at the time of checking out.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Launched in June last year, the Redmi 6 hasn’t stopped garnering popularity among smartphone lovers. This global version of the coveted phone that ships with 3GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage capacity (expandable up to 256GB) usually sells for $169.99, but you can now buy it for just $148.61 on Banggood.

As if that weren’t enough, you can even extend this 13 percent discount by using coupon code 19RM6. The aforesaid coupon helps you save $33.62 more before you proceed to checkout. In other words, the coupon reduces the phone’s retail price to just $114.99.

You can choose between three color options including gold, black and blue. If you are interested in checking out more details about the Redmi 6 smartphone and avail the discount before the promo ends, just follow this link without wasting time.



The Redmi 6 sports an eye-catching 5.45 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The phone is powered by an MTK Helio P22 Octa core, up to 2.0GHz, 12nm processor for advanced multitasking.

It has 12.0MP+5.0MP rear-mounted cameras and a 5.0MP selfie shooter. The phone runs MIUI 9 based Android OS and draws its juices from a robust 3000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Alternatively, you can go for the slightly larger Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone that sports a 6.26-inch FHD+ capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The global variant of the phone would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now buy it for just $227.99 on Banggood.

This is a significant 9 percent reduction on the phone’s original asking price of $249.99. Aside from taking full advantage of this discount, you can apply coupon code 19MN64 and get an extra $28 off ahead of placing your order. As a result, the retail price of the phone reduces to only $199.99.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in black and blue color versions. The phone packs a Snapdragon 636 Octa-core, 1.8 GHz processor along with an Adreno 509 GPU, under the hood. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable onboard storage capacity (up to 256GB).

On the optics front, the phone houses a 12.0MP + 5.0MP dual camera setup on the back and 20.0MP+2.0MP front shooters for selfies. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo OS and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. You can visit this link to grab the discount before the promo wraps up!