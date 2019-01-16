Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 to be rolled out to 150 million users by 2019

Huawei‘s terminal mobile phone product line, He Gang, has disclosed that the company will continue its massive upgrade of its models to EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie this year. Last year, the company was able to push EMUI 9.0 update to 23 Huawei models with an estimated 6 million users getting the upgrade. Now, He Gang is saying that the upgrade will continue this year, and will benefit a total of 150 million users.

This disclosure has shown that the company is yet to even push EMUI 9.0 to up to 10% of the users of its smartphones and we’re sure most of the updates were pushed to users in China. The 150 million targeted users are expected to extend beyond China to the rest of the world. However, the timeline for the update wasn’t disclosed but we hope all models will get updated quite early. That may not happen anyway as some models might still be getting EMUI 9 updates when EMUI 10 would have been unveiled.

Read Also: Huawei announces that it will now block third-party launchers on EMUI 9

To recall, EMUI 9.0 comes with some changes in the UI which Huawei says makes it “Simple, Enjoyable and Consistent.” The changes include new gesture controls which aid users to quickly navigate, multitask and open the AI assistant. There is also a new password manager capable of auto-filling passwords using ID verification from the fingerprint scanner or via facial recognition. The settings menu wasn’t spared as the items there have been trimmed down. EMUI 9 also comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 which reduces the touch response of the phone by 36% and adds a new app assistant. This new GPU 2.0 feature will support four more games: Vainglory, Arena of Valor, Rules of Survival, and NBA 2K18. These are in addition to PUBG and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang which also carries support for the second generation version of GPU Turbo.

(source)