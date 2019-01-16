Redmi Note 7 Teardown video: Here’s what you can find inside the flagship killer

The newly launched Redmi Note 7 by Xiaomi has gotten the teardown treatment, giving us our first look at what lies inside the flagship-killer. The teardown is contained in a short video that was published on Chinese video sharing platform QQ. However, the video has been re-uploaded on YouTube for ease.

From the video, we can understand that the Redmi Note 7 is not very much different from other smartphones in terms of the arrangement of its internals. The device features a glass body and so, to disassemble, the rear glass panel has to be removed. Other parts are held in place by a few screws. One spectacular thing about the device is that the USB Type-C port is on a secondary board and so, shouldn’t be too hard to replace if it gets faulty. There are two ribbon cables connecting the main board to the secondary board and other lower components like the loudspeaker, microphones, haptic motor, and the secondary board which houses the USB-C port.

A recent post of ours had dwelt on the camera protrusion of the Redmi Note 7 as a result of the 48MP sensor. This, we observed. could make the glass covering the lens glass to shatter easily if the phone falls down. The teardown shows the lens cover on the dual camera setup is a single part, which makes it easy to replace if the glass cover on the camera has broken. Further, the teardown video also highlights the 48MP Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor as well as the Snapdragon 66 AIE chipset.

(source, via)