Pre-Order The 20000mAh Xiaomi Power Bank 3 For Just $45.99 On Banggood

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the third generation of its well-received Mi Power Banks in 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities.

The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 has already gone up for pre-orders bearing a considerably lowered price tag on Banggood. Before we delve further into the details about the discount, let us take a gander at the power bank awe-inspiring features.

The Mi Power Bank 3 will come with USB-C 45W two-way fast charge with a big capacity of 2000mAh and three outputs. The device’s USB-C interface can act as both input as well as output, delivering power of bidirectional 45W MAX.

The USB Type-A single port delivers 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A fast charge, but it provides a 5V/3A output when two charging ports are active simultaneously. In terms of safety, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 features surge protection, short circuit prevention and a slew of other advanced safety features.



Aside from charging the mobile phone, it can charge the USB-C interface of Xiaomi’s notebook, Macbook as well as Switch. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3 is designed according to the GB/T 35590-2017 standard has gone through the inspection items of appearance identification.

Xiaomi claims that the Mi Power Bank 3 Pro Edition gets fully charged in 11 hours when charged with a standard 10W charger; however, by using the 45W-supported power brick, the charging time can be lowered to just four and a half hours.

The 20000mAh capacity variant of the Mi Power Bank 3 would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can pre-order it for a dropped price of just $45.99 on Banggood. This 8 percent discount will specifically be valid for the first 100 pieces.

The next 300 pieces will sell for $47.99, while the remaining 1000 pieces will go back to its original asking price of $49.99. In order to avail the discount, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.