Xiaomi confirms MWC 2019 February 24 event; Likely to announce Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G

A leaked invitation poster by Xiaomi for the Feb. 24 event was shared by popular design and leakster Benjamin Geskin through his Twitter account. The tweet was quickly deleting after posting. However, by then it was already shared on Reddit by some users. Xiaomi has now confirmed to Pocket-lint publication that it will be indeed hosting a press event on Feb. 24.

Various smartphone makers are expected to showcase their 5G-ready products at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo that will be held between Feb. 25 and Feb. 29. Even though Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be holding an event on the eve of MWC 2019, there is no confirmation yet on what devices it will be announcing. Rumors are rife that like other companies, Xiaomi may also announce the 5G version of the Mi MIX 3 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G was displayed at Qualcomm booth at the recently held Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 tech trade show. Even 5G prototypes from Samsung, OPPO and Vivo were present at CES 2019.

At the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 smartphone in October last year, Xiaomi had confirmed that it will be introducing 5G edition of Mi MIX 3 in Q1 2019. Hence, it is being speculated that the Chinese firm may announce the Mi MIX 3 5G at MWC 2019.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S that was unveiled in March 2018 was an upgraded version of the Mi MIX 2 from September 2017. The Mi MIX 2S came with improved internals but sported more or less the same design as the Mi MIX 2. Hence, it is likely that the Mi MIX 3 5G edition may not appear very different Mi MIX 3. Instead of Snapdragon 845 that powers Mi MIX 3, the 5G edition will be fueled by Snapdragon 855 with X50 LTE modem for 5G connectivity. The handset may also come equipped with 10 GB of RAM.

