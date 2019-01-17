Buy AIWO 737A2 And Deffpad L955AT Laptops At Unbeatable Prices On GearBest [Coupons Inside]

As part of its recently kicked-off promotion, GearBest is offering 20% off on a wide selection of electronics, PC and office items.



Dubbed as ‘Computer Gear Summer Sale,’ the promo also offers unmissable $0.99 deals and an opportunity to win free gifts. In a bid to simplify and expedite the search process, all items have been split into Best Sellers, Computer & Office, Consumer Electronics, and Automobiles & Motorcycle categories.

If you are looking for high-end laptops that do not cost a bomb, you can head straight to the ‘Best Sellers’ section, where you can get the AIWO 737A2 and the Deffpad L955AT laptops at heavily discounted prices. Aside from taking advantage of the discounts, we’ll show how you can save extra money at checkout.

AIWO 737A2 Laptop

Sporting a 13.3-inch FHD TFT-LED display, the AIWO 737A2 delivers true-to-life images and videos. It runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS that retains the Start Menu from Windows 7 while introducing a slew of new features such as the Edge Web browser.

Under the hood, it packs a powerful Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 Quad Core 1.1GHz, up to 2.2GHz processor along with Intel HD Graphics GPU for an immersive overall experience. Furthermore, it comes with 4GB of DDR3L RAM and offers 128GB of eMMC ROM storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

On optics front, the AIWO 737A2 houses a 0.3MP front camera for video calling. The laptop draws its juices from an 8000mAh large capacity battery that lasts longer, giving you the best experience throughout the day.

The AIWO 737A2 laptop would normally set you back a pretty penny, but you can now buy it for just $229.99 on GearBest. This is a noteworthy 28 percent reduction in the device’s retail price of $320.92.

Moreover, you can use coupon code IL1229w5 and bring the already lowered selling price of the laptop further down to only $185.99. In other words, you can get an extra $44 off simply by applying the aforesaid coupon before placing your order.

It is worth noting that the discount will be valid specifically for the gray color version of the laptop. The coupon will available for select countries including Israel, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Algeria, Tunisia, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and United Arab Emirates.

You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Deffpad L955AT Laptop

The Deffpad L955AT features an eye-catching 15.6-inch FHD screen display that bears a high screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, making it a great choice for watching your favorite videos or playing popular games. It is powered by Intel Core i7-3687U Quad Core 1.9GHz processor and has an Intel HD Graphics 4000 Integrated Graphics GPU that makes it ideal for business as well as casual use.

The Deffpad L955AT ships with 8GB of RAM, which is enough for advanced multitasking, and it comes with 128GB of onboard storage capacity, allowing you to save your favorite videos, photos and other multimedia content without worrying about running out of storage space.

Furthermore, the Deffpad L955AT features a 0.3MP front shooter so that you can capture memorable moments and chat with friends and family. The laptop runs Microsoft Windows 7 OS and is backed by a robust 3500mAh battery.



The denim dark blue color version of the Deffpad L955AT laptop usually sells for $488.22. But much to the delight of those living on a tight budget, this appealing variant of the laptop has now gone up for sale carrying a dropped price of only $449.99 on GearBest.

You can even extend this 8 percent discount by applying coupon code GBNBDFI7. The coupon helps you get an extra $20 off by reducing the laptop’s original asking price to $429.99.

Alternatively, you can go for the black color version of the laptop that usually sells for $581.29 but is now available for a lowered price of just $449.99 on GearBest. Regrettably, there were only 19 pieces of these color versions remaining at the time of writing.

You can follow this link to avail the discount. Note that the promotion sale is slated to end in five days.