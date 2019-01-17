Lenovo A5s specifications and render leaked

In June, Lenovo had launched the Lenovo A5 smartphone in China and in October it was made available in India. It was low budget phone that came with a starting price of 599 Yuan (~$88). Fresh information shared by 91Mobiles reveals that the Chinese manufacturer is working on a smartphone called Lenovo A5s. The leaked specs of the unannounced phone suggest that it will be an upgraded version of the Lenovo A5.

The Lenovo A5s was recently certified by Indonesia’s TKDN body and Bluetooth SIG authority. These certifications had confirmed the existence of the Lenovo A5s. The publication has shared new details on the specifications of the smartphone.

It claims that the Lenovo A5s will be arriving with a display that will offer an aspect ratio of 18:9 with thick bezels at the top and bottom. The exact size of the display of the Lenovo A5s is not known, but it is known that it will carry support for HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels.

The leak further reveals that the Lenovo A5s will be powered by MediaTek MT6761 which is nothing but the Helio A22 SoC. It will be assisted by 2 GB of RAM. The handset will come preinstalled with Android 9 Pie OS. There is no information available on the other specs of the Lenovo A5s.

The inclusion of the Helio A22 indicates that the Lenovo A5s will indeed arrive as a higher version of the Lenovo A5. The leaked image shown above reveals that the Lenovo A5s suggests that its front design will be almost same as the A5 smartphone.

The Lenovo A5 with 3 GB of RAM along with 16 GB and 32 GB storage choices. Hence, there could be a 3 GB RAM edition of the upcoming Lenovo A5s. It could be one of the first Lenovo phones to go official this year. More details of the smartphone are expected to surface through forthcoming leaks.

