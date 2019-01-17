Get Top-End Home Appliances At Considerably Lowered Prices On Banggood

Daily household chores can prove to be backbreaking once in a while. There’s no dearth of devices that can take care of these daunting tasks, but they aren’t easy on the pocketbook.

In a bid to make top-branded home appliances that come in handy in day to day life, Banggood is now doling out big discounts on highly useful items. The promo dubbed, ‘Home Appliance Festival’ features Derma DX700 vacuum cleaner, Xiaomi Sothing Mini Warmbaby portable warmer, Xiaomi Huohou multi-functional knife, Blitzwolf BW SDB0 Bluetooth soundbar for desktop and laptop PC and Xiaomi Mijia DFB01CM rice cooker.

The Deerma DX700 is an irresistible handheld vacuum cleaner that normally sells for $119.99, but thanks to a 42 percent reduction in its original asking price, you can now buy it for just $69.99 on Banggood. This promo will end on January 22nd.



The Sothing Mini Warmbaby portable warmer would normally set you back $46.89, but Xiaomi is now offering it at a dropped price of just $34.99 on Banggood for a limited period of time. You can extend this 25 percent discount by apply coupon code b0a761.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $11.66 off at checkout. In other words, you can bring the already lowered selling price of the item further down to just $23.33 simply by applying the coupon.

The Xiaomi Huohou multi-functional knife usually carries a $62.88 price tag, but it has now gone up for sale bearing a lowered price of just $35.88 on Banggood. Aside from grabbing this 43 percent discount, you can stand a chance to win KCASA KC-F14 ELPLORER New Waterproof Double Arc Lighter as a free gift along with this order.

The BW-SDB0 smart soundbar’s original selling price is $42.99, but much to the delight of those living on a tight budget, Blitzwolf is now offering this feature-rich mini soundbar at a considerably reduced price of $31.44 on Banggood.



On the downside, this 27 percent discount will only be valid for the first 200 pieces.

Likewise, you can grab a 10 percent discount on the Mijia DFB201CM small rice cooker, which normally sells for $68.88. Thanks to the above-mentioned discount, you can now buy it for only $62.33 on Bangood.



In addition to the aforesaid items, this promo features a slew of other equally useful items that you can buy without breaking the bank for a limited period of time. Note that a slew of new products is slated to go up for sale carrying reduced prices on January 17th.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and check out the rest of the products.