LG G8 ThinQ may offer 7-inch screen space with second display attachment

LG is expected to announce the LG G8 ThinQ flagship phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech expo in the coming month. Fresh information coming from CNet and South Korean publication Naver reveals that the G8 ThinQ may carry support for attachment of secondary display.

The LG G8 ThinQ is now expected to adorn a look like the ZTE Axon M smartphone which came with dual displays. The G8 won’t be featuring dual displays, but it will offer an option to add a second screen through a special case. It won’t be a foldable device, but it will just provide an option to provide more display space by adding a second screen.

The LG G8 ThinQ as well as the secondary screen will be equipped with slim side bezels which will ensure there is minimal gap between the two displays when they are attached. With both screens attached, it is expected to appear like a single device with a large 7-inch display. Moreover, the handset will be featuring support for “touchless” input that will make it possible to operate it with hand gestures.

One should be aware of the fact that even though the phone with support for second display is being dubbed as LG G8 ThinQ, there is no official confirmation on the moniker yet. The South Korean company was rumored to launch a foldable phone at the upcoming MWC 2019 tech trade show. However, it appears that the alleged LG G8 ThinQ could be the phone that may have been confused for LG’s foldable phone. It is advisable to wait for further reports to confirm on the exact moniker of the LG phone with support for secondary screen.

CNet has also claimed that LG will be using the MWC 2019 platform to announce multiple phones. LG has been using the MWC tech expo to announce its G-series flagship. Hence, it is likely that the LG G8 ThinQ could be also unleashed at the upcoming tech trade show.

