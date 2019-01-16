LG V40 ThinQ India launch set on 20th January, will be available exclusively via Amazon

We recently reported that LG is all set to launch its flagship smartphone LG V40 ThinQ in the Indian market by the end of this year. The phone was originally launched in October last year.

Now, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market on 20th January. It will go on sale exclusively via Amazon India on 20th January while Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get their hands on the device a day earlier, i.e. on 19th January at 12:00 PM.

The phone comes in four colors — Aurora Black, Platinum Grey, Carmine Red, and Moroccan Blue but it’s not yet known which colors will make it to India. As for the pricing, the smartphone is expected to be priced around Rs. 45,000 which roughly converts to $634.

The LG V40 ThinQ features a 6.4-inch P-OLED display with 3120 x 1440 pixels QHD+ screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor with Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone comes with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. However, in India, the phone is expected to come with 128GB of internal storage model. It also supports microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

As for the camera, the phone has got triple-camera setup — 12-megapixel f/1.5 standard sensor, 16-megapixel wide-angle f/1.9 (107-degrees) sensor, and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.2 sensor. The triple shooters will allow it to capture images with a much broader perspective. It carries built-in AI features such as AI beautify, AI stabilization with Multi-frame HDR technique.

On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel f/1.9 and 5-megapixel wide angle f/2.2 cameras. All cameras on the front and the rear side supports portrait mode. The phone also comes with Boombox Speaker technology to boost low-frequency output.

The device is running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface. The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging technology.