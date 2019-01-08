LG Signature OLED TV R with roll-up display showcased at CES 2019

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 tech expo, LG had displayed a prototype of 65-inch OLED roll-up 4K TV. At that time, the South Korean company did not confirm on the price and availability of the device. At the ongoing CES 2019, LG showcased the consumer version of its 65-inch roll-up TV. Also, the company not only confirmed the “Signature OLED TV R” the product name for the 65-inch roll-up TV, but also revealed that it will be available for purchase later this year.

The 65-inch OLED screen of the newly unveiled LG TV can roll into and unroll from a base stand which functions as a sound bar. Whenever the TV is not in use, the screen can automatically roll down. The sound bar includes 100-watt Dolby Atmos speaker. The display can be rolled up to desired height for viewing photos or to use it as a smart hub for smart devices. It takes only 10 seconds for the screen to rise up completely.

The TV runs on LG’s webOS which is integrated with Google Assistant. The South Korean company will be adding support for Amazon Alexa later this year. For convenient playback and mirroring, LG will be adding support for AirPlay 2 by Apple. All the ports including HDMI 2.1 are located on the rear side of the phone. The South Korean company claims that its roll-up OLED TV offers the same picture quality, viewing angles and deep blacks as its standard OLED sets.

LG Signature OLED TV R will be available for buying in the U.S. before the end of the year. The company is yet to confirm on its price and the exact release timeframe. However, it is very likely to arrive with an expensive price tag.