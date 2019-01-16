Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar to go on sale in India today for the first time, costs Rs. 4,999 ($70)

Last week, along with its Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch model, Xiaomi also launched its Mi Soundbar in the Indian market. Now, the Mi Soundbar is all set to go on sale in India today for the first time.

The sale will take place at 12:00 PM IST and will be available for purchase through Xiaomi’s official online store Mi.com and Xiaomi’s offline Mi Home Stores across the nation. It is priced at Rs. 4,999 which roughly converts to $70.

Like many other Mi products designed for household usage, this one too comes with a minimalist design. It has a bar shape design with a fabric mesh exterior that gives it a classy look.

It comes with eight sound drives — 2 x 20mm dome tweeters for clear treble, 4 x Passive radiators that amplifies the bass, and 2 x 2.5-inch woofer drivers that cover a wide frequency range. They have 50Hz to 25000Hz frequency response range, covering the entire spectrum of sounds in each media so each note is clear and far-reaching. It also magnifies the audio experience with crisp treble, resonant bass, and clean mids, says the company.

The Mi Soundbar also offers multiple connectivity options, including S/PDIF, optical, Aux-in and Line-in connectivity ports, allowing users to connect to any TV and mobile devices. There’s also an option to connect through Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy (LE) which supports A2DP music playback.

Xiaomi’s newly launched TVs — Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch, priced at Rs. 39,999 (approximately $567) and Rs. 22,999 (approximately $325) respectively, went on sale yesterday, i.e. 15th January through Mi.com and Flipkart.