Buy Newwear Q9 Smart Watch For A Dropped Price Of $19.99 And Grab $9.99 Snap-Up On Banggood

The Newwear Q9 is a perfect valentine’s day present that not only will sweep your beloved off her feet with its jaw-dropping design but also take care of her health and fitness. More importantly, it will not set you back a pretty penny.

Housed in an eye-catching metal frame and sporting an equally appealing tempered glass screen, the Q9 boasts an impressive array of functions. The smartwatch comes with distance counter, calorie counter, a heart rate monitor, blood pressure monitor, sedentary reminder and lots more.

Moreover, the Newwear Q9 enables you to either answer or reject an incoming call without even using a smartphone. It shows the name and number of the caller on its 1.3-inch color touch display. You can reject an incoming call simply by long press.

The internet is brimming with all sorts of fitness bands and smartwatches that help you monitor various activities; however, these devices do not come cheap. The Newwear Q9, on the other hand, has now gone up for sale carrying a lowered price tag of just $19.99 on Banggood.

This is a 50 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $39.99. There were only 200 pieces remaining for the promotion sale that will come to an end on January 29th. You can even get the Newwear 20mm replacement leather wristband watch band strap as a gift option along with this order.

Moreover, you can take part in the Newwear Q9 Snap-Up deal and get a chance to buy the feature-laden smartwatch for a dropped price of just $9.99. You can choose between six color options. This deal, which is slated to begin shortly, will be limited to three pieces daily and it will start at 22:00 (UTC+). The $9.99 Snap-Up Newwear Q9 deal will wrap up on January 19th.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take full advantage of the discount and participate in the $9.99 Newwear Q9 Snap Up deal.