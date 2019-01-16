Samsung Galaxy S10+ Geekbench scores promises stupendous performance

Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S10 series on Feb. 20 in the coming month. It will comprise of smartphones such as Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10 E (previously known as S10 Lite). The Galaxy S10 E was spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie OS in the previous week. Today, the Galaxy S10+ smartphone has appeared on the benchmarking platform with impressive scores.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 E (SM-G970U) was spotted with dismal single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench last week. In both tests, it had respectively scored 1986 and 6266 points. At that time, it was speculated that it could be the unoptimized edition of the Galaxy S10 E.

On Geekbench, the Galaxy S10 Plus (SM-G975U) has scored 3413 and 10256 respectively in the single-core and multi-core tests. The benchmarking scores recorded by the Galaxy S10+ as other SD855 powered devices that have recently appeared on Geekbench. The rumor mill has claimed that there will be an 8 GB RAM edition of the Galaxy S10+. Hopefully, it will deliver even better performance than its 6 GB RAM variant.

The Galaxy S10+ will be coming with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with a larger punch-hole to feature two front-facing cameras. It will be fueled by 3,500mAh battery. The rear shell of the phone will possess triple cameras. It may arrive with up to 512 GB of native storage. Rumors are rife that there will be a 5G-edition of the phone too that may feature 12 GB of RAM.

(source|via)