Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 855, 6 GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be announced along with Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus smartphones in the coming month. Rumors have it that the South Korean company will be unveil the Galaxy S10 series on Feb. 20. Today, the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone has appeared on Geekbench to confirm it key specs.

As it can be seen in the below image, a Samsung phone with model number SM-G970U has appeared on Geekbench. Recent reports have revealed that the model number belongs to the S10 Lite which is the lowest configuration model in the Galaxy S10 series.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is fueled by “msmnile” processor. Leaks from last year have revealed that the 7nm Snapdragon 855 is codenamed as “msmnile.” The SoC of the Galaxy S10 Lite is assisted by 6 GB of RAM. The handset is loaded with Android 9 Pie OS.

In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the smartphone has respectively scored 1986 and 6266. These benchmarking scores are lower than what the Snapdragon 855 and 6 GB RAM powered Xiaomi Cepheus scored on Geekbench. The Cepheus believed to be the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 phone.

The SM-G970 belongs to the unlocked version of the Galaxy S10 Lite for the U.S. Previous reports have revealed that the S10 Lite is fitted with a 5.8-inch S-AMOLED Infinity Display that supports 18.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The S10 Lite will be drawing power from 3,100mAh battery. The smartphone to be release in variants such as 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

The back panel of the phone will be featuring a dual camera setup. A single camera will be available on the frontside of the phone. Like the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone from last year, the Galaxy S10 Lite will be featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In the U.K., the smartphone will be available with a price tag of 699 pounds (~$892). In the U.S., it could be priced between $650 and $750. The glass-bodied S10 Lite is rumored to hit the market in multiple colors like yellow, white, black, green and blue.

