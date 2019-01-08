Samsung Notebook 9 Pro high-end convertible with stylish design announced at CES 2019

After announcing its new gaming laptop at the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 in Las Vegas, Samsung also launched its new Samsung Notebook 9 Pro convertible which comes with fixes for issues present in the previous model.

First thing first — the look. The Notebook 9 is now looking more like a premium flagship laptop. The company has ditched sloping curves and painted plastic in favor of sharper edges and aluminum build which actually looks and like aluminum.

The design changes made by the South Korean company is a big step forward and makes it feel like a true flagship laptop from the company — something that was missing in the previous model.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro comes with a 13.3-inch Full HD (1080p) display that is now surrounded by thinner bezels. It is powered by a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor and packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

As for connectivity ports, there are two Thunderbolt 3 USB Type-C ports on one side of the case, and a regular USB-C port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot on the other side. The power button comes embedded with Windows Hello fingerprint reader.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a 2-in-1 convertible device with a touchscreen that can be flipped around to convert into a tablet. The company is including an “Active Pen” stylus in the box for sketching and jotting down notes.

The laptop measures 12.1 x 8.1 x 0.55 inches and weighs 2.84 lbs. As for the battery, it is powered by a 55Wh battery that supports fast charging. Samsung has not yet revealed information regarding the pricing and exact availability dates for the Notebook 9 Pro. However, the company has said that it will be available in early 2019.

