Sharp Aquos Zero is the world’s lightest 6-inch smartphone

The AQUOS Zero smartphone has gone official in Taiwan. Sharp claims that it is the world’s lightest 6-inch smartphone. It features a notched display, a Snapdragon 845 chipset and a powerful rear camera.

Sharp AQUOS Zero Specifications and Features

Weighing only 146 grams, the AQUOS Zero smartphone comes equipped with a lightweight 6.2-inch OLED display by Sharp, a highly durable chassis with magnesium alloy frame and fiber back and a 3,130mAh battery. The display of the AQUOS Zero supports QHD+ resolution of 2992 x 1440 pixels, DCI-P3 wide color gamut and Dolby Vision HDR image technology. The screen is shielded by Corning Glass 5 3D curved glass.

The Snapdragon 845 mobile platform and 6 GB of RAM are present under the hood of the device The two charging ICs present on the device helps in heat dissipation which makes it possible to enjoy games and play videos while it is being charged. It has an internal storage of 128 GB. The handset lacks support for microSD card. The smartphone is loaded with Android 9 Pie OS which is customized with Sharp’s UI.

The rear side of the Sharp AQUOS Zero features a 22.6 super wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture with anti-shake feature for capturing stabilized videos. There is an f/2.2 aperture 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera. Sharp’s AI tech brings scene recognition for both cameras. The smartphone carries support for single SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC. The AQUOS Zero features face recognition as well as a rear-facing fingerprint reader. For audiophiles, the smartphone produces stereo audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Lastly, it is an IP68 certified device which protects it from damage caused by dust and water contact.

Sharp AQUOS Zero Price and Release Date

The AQUOS Zero has arrived in Taiwan with a price tag of NT$ 19,990 (~$648). The smartphone will be available for purchase from Jan. 15 in Taiwan.

(source)