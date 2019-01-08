Sony announces gigantic 8K and 4K TVs at CES 2019

TVs are one of the main sights at CES, so it’s no surprise that the big names are announcing new models already. We particularly love the LG Signature and now Sony has announced a slate of super-sized models for its Master series.

Sony’s new TVs are categorized into two – the Z9G which is an 8K LCD series and the A9G which is a 4K OLED series. Both are amazing in their own ways.

Z9G

The Z9G series comes in 98” and 85” models. These are the first 8K TVs from Sony made for consumers and the manufacturer claims there are new technologies that help it achieve its impressive picture quality.

The Z9G series have an LCD display, so the OLED’s acoustic Surface Audio+ technology can’t work. However, Sony found a way to replicate the audio experience so it feels like the sound is coming from the display. To achieve this, there are two speakers above and below the screen for a total of four front-facing speakers.

Sony also says the Z9G series can upscale 4K content to near-8K quality thanks to a proprietary algorithm.

A9G

The A9G model comes in 77”, 65”, and 55” models. Since the panel is OLED, you can be sure of getting true blacks, super-wide viewing angles, and great contrast. The A9G also appears to have thinner bezels and according to Sony, when mounted, the TV “appears to be floating on the wall, leaving only the brilliance of its picture”.

The Z9G and A9G both run Android TV (Oreo) and Sony says they offer better performance than older models. Sony hasn’t said anything about the price of the TVs and when they will be available for purchase.

