Royole showed off its Rollable Keyboard at CES 2019 among other products

Sometime late last year, a company relatively unknown until that time, made the headlines of nearly all tech blogs around the world. After all, Royole, a startup had managed to beat the South Korean giant Samsung in releasing the first commercial foldable smartphone in the market. Now, the company decided to showcase its best products at CES 2019 and among them was a flexible rollable QWERTY keyboard.

The rollable QWERTY keyboard is basically a transparent and thin layer of a sheet that features full-fledged QWERTY keys. You just have to lay it out on a flat surface and connect to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth. After use, just push the button on the keyboard twice and it neatly rolls up into a compact form factor. The typing experience might not be as good as a regular keyboard but since its rollable, it’s extremely portable.

Unfortunately, no word on its pricing yet. All we know is that the keyboard will hit the markets sometime in Q2 2019 via Royole’s own site and sellers like Amazon.

Apart from this cool little keyboard, Royole also showcased their smart speaker with a built-in curved 7.8-inch display. You can watch movies, or see what’s being played on the speakers on the display. What’s even cooler is the fact that it will come with an 8MP pop-up camera which can rotate up to 180 degrees to take selfies or make video calls. You get Alexa and Google Assistant built-in which will also help you to control your smart home devices.

Finally coming to the smart touch selfie stick, it features multi-touch sensors on its handle to navigate through the in-camera features of the connected smartphone. This ones already available for purchase in China via Brookstone and will hit the US in 2019.

Apart from these, the Flexpai foldable phone was showcased at the event along with existing products from the company like its digital writing pad called RoWrite and its 3D entertainment headset called Moon.

