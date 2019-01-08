360 Mobiles to launch new product tomorrow, likely a gaming smartphone

360 Mobiles will launch a new smartphone tomorrow and based on the teaser, we think it is a gaming smartphone.

360 Mobiles took to Weibo to tease the launch of a new product tomorrow, 9th of January. The teaser poster shows a plaque with a rifle on it. The rifle is the hint that this is most likely a gaming smartphone and should be able to run games like PUBG and Fortnite.

There isn’t any info on what the phone looks like and what specs it will pack but since the launch is tomorrow, we don’t mind waiting. However, we expect it to pack a big battery and a capable processor.

READ MORE: 360 Kids Watch 7X launched for ¥399, supports AliPay

360 Mobiles hasn’t released a new phone in a while. Its last phone, the 360 N7 Pro, was released about five months ago.

(Source)